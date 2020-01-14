TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. CIBC World Markets raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 125,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,569,000. Convector Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 331,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.