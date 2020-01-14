Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKWY. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.22 ($96.77).

