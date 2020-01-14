TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

