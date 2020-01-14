Target Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $572.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Target Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.