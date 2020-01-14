Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTM opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

