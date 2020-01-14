Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 9,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 75,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 189,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

VEA stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

