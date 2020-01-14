Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $73.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.