Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,385,000 after buying an additional 1,478,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $121.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

