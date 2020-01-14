Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.