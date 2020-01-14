Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

AMGN stock opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

