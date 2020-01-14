Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $240.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7546 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

