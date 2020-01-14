Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

