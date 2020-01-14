Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

