Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 225.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 336,224 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 93.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

