Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $1,246.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

