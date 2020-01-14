Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

