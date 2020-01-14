Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,678,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,101,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,469,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 920,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.47 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

