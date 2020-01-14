Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

NYSE:ACN opened at $209.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.