Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 5,320 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,991,000 after acquiring an additional 287,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0593 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

