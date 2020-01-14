Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Buys $671,934.24 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 56,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,489. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

