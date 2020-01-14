Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.46 ($2.68).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 207.34 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66).

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

