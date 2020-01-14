TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect TD Ameritrade to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. TD Ameritrade has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TD Ameritrade to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMTD opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

