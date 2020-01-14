TD Securities Increases PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $56.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,159,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 191,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,092,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,626,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,754,000 after purchasing an additional 578,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

