Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) and LRAD (OTCMKTS:GNSS) Head to Head Comparison

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Technicolor and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Technicolor and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technicolor N/A N/A N/A LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Volatility & Risk

Technicolor has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technicolor and LRAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technicolor $4.71 billion 0.08 -$80.31 million ($0.64) -1.34 LRAD $36.98 million 3.02 $2.79 million $0.08 42.25

LRAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Technicolor. Technicolor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LRAD beats Technicolor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions. This segment serves film studios, TV broadcasters, independent content producers, game developers/publishers, and OTT service providers. The Connected Home segment designs and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, and Internet of Things connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services. This segment offers its solutions to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. Technicolor SA was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

