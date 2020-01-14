Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Update

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 361,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

