Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 248,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 297,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.60. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Lng Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.