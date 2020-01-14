Teladoc Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,712 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 957% compared to the average volume of 824 put options.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. 899,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,483. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 558,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 114.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 319,556 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.