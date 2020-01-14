Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 90.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

