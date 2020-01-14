Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Telit Communications (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Telit Communications stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.18. Telit Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $220.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

