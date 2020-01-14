TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. 330,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,000. TELUS has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

