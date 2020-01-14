Tenet Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,859 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,071% compared to the average volume of 408 call options.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 41,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,283. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

