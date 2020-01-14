Terra (KRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $409,549.00

Terra (CURRENCY:KRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $65,046.12 billion and $409,549.00 worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. Over the last week, Terra has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 76,004,106,204,396,992 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

