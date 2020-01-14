Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.50 ($3.81).

TSCO opened at GBX 250.47 ($3.29) on Tuesday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 197.55 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

