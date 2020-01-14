Tether Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Tether has a market cap of $4.62 billion and $58.40 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, QBTC and Iquant.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,791,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,626,681,489 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, IDAX, Coinut, IDCM, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, TDAX, Bibox, DragonEX, BigONE, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, UEX, B2BX, Kraken, EXX, OOOBTC, BtcTurk, Bittrex, FCoin, Huobi, QBTC, MBAex, BitMart, OKEx, Iquant, LBank, Gate.io, Trade By Trade, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Kryptono, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, C2CX, Liqui, Upbit, Poloniex, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

