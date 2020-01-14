Thar Token Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $117,653.00 and $1,905.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042926 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004668 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000597 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

