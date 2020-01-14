The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

