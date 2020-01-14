The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 3,167,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

