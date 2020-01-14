The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $101,137 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

