The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $830,880.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007248 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,484,259 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

