The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $492.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

