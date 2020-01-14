The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected The Mission Group’s score:

Get The Mission Group alerts:

TMG traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.25 ($1.03). 47,509 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.