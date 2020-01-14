The Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 4.7% This Week

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Radar Relay, Livecoin and Kyber Network. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.