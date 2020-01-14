THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $29,770.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,457,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

