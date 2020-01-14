TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 79,360,000 shares. Approximately 36.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 3,909,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,152.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,387 shares of company stock valued at $352,539 over the last 90 days. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 3,212,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 423,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 576,601 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXMD. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

