THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinbit, DDEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $90.66 million and $4.89 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06100089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, WazirX, Hotbit, Huobi, DDEX, Binance, Coinbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Bithumb and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.