Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

