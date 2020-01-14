THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $118,239.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $118,239.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,889,014 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

