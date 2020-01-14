Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $41,274.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $41,274.00 and approximately $31,056.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00645747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009309 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

