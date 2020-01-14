Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 20.1% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $628,328.00 and approximately $31,444.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.38 or 0.06040615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00119454 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.