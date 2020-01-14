Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

